HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Technology plays a huge role in people’s lives and it can also be used for safety, including in neighborhood swimming pools.

The WAVE swim safety system is an electronic tracking system that helps prevent drowning.

April Miles, an aquatic director at the YMCA says it can help with children’s safety when they wear the bands on their heads during camps. If their heads are underwater for too long, the bands will notify lifeguards wearing wrist watches with a vibrating alarm.

Miles says it is “basically an extra set of eyes” to help the lifeguards. A warning also goes to the YMCA front desk.

“It is actually a bonus with this WAVE program,” Miles said. “There is detection on the computer and also for our guards.”

Some wonder if this technology can give lifeguards a false sense of security. On his poolside watch, David McClanathan says it is like having a “deputy lifeguard.”

“Like 20 years ago, would you imagine that we would have something like this?” McClanathan said. “To tell us somebody’s under water. It’s just crazy.”

If a swimmer stays under water for more than 15 seconds the WAVE warning system sets off an alarm behind McClanathan’s guard chair.

“If anybody’s under the water for too long it alerts them early enough so that we can help with any type of situation,” Miles said.

While the new system is being used for kids now, Miles says he hopes the system will include adults soon as well.