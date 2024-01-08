CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — A house, which had been converted into several apartments, caught on fire the night of Jan. 5, killing a 2-year-old girl.

Two others were sent to the hospital, and those who survived are looking to rebuild their lives.

“We saw the fire blazing in the living room,” said Kaitlyn Gaskins, who lived in the home.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the fast-spreading fire quickly grew to a second alarm. Firefighters from Washington and Frederick counties along with crews from Franklin County in Pennsylvania battled the fire.

“My boyfriend kicked down the door,” Gaskins said. “He was trying to get the baby out. The baby was crying.”

Officials say the 2-year-old child was killed and two others were sent to the hospital.

“We lost everything,” Gaskins said. “But they lost their child.”

A 1-year-old was taken to Martius Medical Center in Hagerstown but has since been released. The child’s mother was flown to Medstar Hospital in Washington.

“I grabbed the fire extinguisher and I could hear the baby inside so I kicked down the door and tried to get the baby but the smoke, the fire — it’s hard to describe how intense the that heat is,” Zachary Bowen said.

Maria Arntz was able to escape the fire.

“I don’t really know what we’re going to do now,” Arntz says. “We have children. We’ve been staying at my parents for now.”

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating and the tenants are in search of new housing.

The nearby Rio & Pizza Shop is taking donations to help the displaced families.