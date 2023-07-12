WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Daniel Moore from Johnson City, Tennessee will be attempting to set a second world record on July 23-24 after setting a Guinness World Record in 2019.

Moore will attempt to set the world record for: The most U.S. states visited in 24 hours by a fixed-wing aircraft (Solo pilot.) On September 11, 2019, he set a record for the most airports visited in 24 hours by a fixed-wing aircraft. He’s held that record for almost 3 years.

This new record attempt will begin in Durant, Oklahoma and conclude at Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the first day of AirVenture 2023. AirVenture is an annual airshow held each year and is the largest airshow in the world. Moore is expected to stop in 25-30 states.

You can follow along his journey here.