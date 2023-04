HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police said thousands of trouts are dead after someone messed with the discharge valves.

Police said that at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, employees at the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery discovered that someone had closed one of the discharge valves in one of the raceways at the hatchery. This resulted in the death of thousands of trout.

Police said anyone with information is encouraged to call this number: 410-260-8888