HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — If you are one of the millions of Americans returning gifts after the holiday season, you’re not alone.

The National Retail Federation estimates that more than 16% of gifts purchased this year — both in store and online — are returned.

That is about double the rate from just three years ago.

DC News Now spoke to some shoppers in Hagerstown who say there is no stress to returning or exchanging their forfeited Christmas gifts.

“I find it really easy and I find some stores are actually expanding their time that they will return Christmas gifts,” says holiday shopper Sandra Black. “I think they realize people need more time to return gifts. So far it’s been quite simple.”

The value of Christmas gifts returned this season is expected to exceed $800 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.