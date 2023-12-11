HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County Republicans are already making their plans for the 2024 elections, including support for their party’s White House nominee next year.

Stephen Moore, a top adviser to Donald Trump, met with the county GOP faithful about campaign strategy, including who the former president might choose to join him on the ticket should he be the party’s nominee again.

“I think it would be smart for him to take a woman, for sure, because, you know, Trump has to win back the suburban woman vote, and he can do that. You know, he has a very pro-women agenda,” said Moore.

Moore said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley would all be worthy of Trump’s consideration as a 2024 running mate.