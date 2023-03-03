WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver whom a trooper stopped for speeding had a cache of drugs in the car with him: heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

As a result, MSP said Orlando Rogers Jr., 38, of Baltimore faces several charges.

The trooper who stopped Rogers on Wednesday pulled him over on Route 40 (Dual Highway) at Day Road. During the traffic stop, the trooper said a number of things indicated that Rogers was involved in criminal activity. Investigators had a K9 check the car, and the K9 indicated drugs were present. Troopers said they found located a pound (479 grams) of suspected cocaine and more than one-third of a pound (170 grams) of a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

(Maryland State Police)

MSP said when troopers tried to arrest Rogers, he jumped into his car to try to get away, but the troopers were able to arrest him.

As of Friday, he was in the Washington County Detention Center.