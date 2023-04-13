WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland law enforcement and transportation officials gathered earlier this week to discuss the best way to try to decrease fatal highway accidents in the state.

Frederick County and Washington County saw the largest increase over a two-year period.

“In 2022, there were 19 crashes in Washington County, and in 2021, there were 12 crashes in Washington County,” Administrator Motor Vehicle Administration, Chrissy Nizer said.

This means that the number of fatalities in Washington County almost doubled from 2021 to 2022. What accounted for the increase?

Chrissy Nizer with the Maryland Department of Transportation tackled that question.

“People driving too fast, not wearing their seatbelt, drinking or being impaired while driving as well as distracted driving,” Nizer explained. “There’s continued to be the top causes of fatalities in Washington County, as well as around the state.”

During the annual highway safety summit, safety leaders unveiled the crash data dashboard to pinpoint where accidents are occurring most often. The information will be shared with police in an effort to reduce the number of accidents in those areas.

“We want to make data-driven decisions, right? We want to make sure that we’re applying resources that we’re doing education in the areas that need to, and so we’re excited about having this new resource for our partners who work at the local level as well as the statewide level to really examine the data and figure out the best approach,” Nizer said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said that it hopes to have a zero-fatality crash rate by 2030.