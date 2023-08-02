HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several shootings in the Hagerstown area over the past two weeks are raising concerns among residents.

Sheree Smith is a grandmother living on East Avenue downtown and worries about the safety of her neighbors.

“Nothing’s ever done about the problem,” Smith said. “It just so frustrating.”

In north Hagerstown, Kim Cavenee is worried about loitering and the threat of crime in Mills Park where he walks his dog daily.

“I’ve seen evidence of drugs being used in the park, discarded liquor bottles scattered about from loitering and some actual shell casings on the parking lot there,” Cavenee said.

He says his neighbors share the same concerns.

“There were gunshots which awoke a nearby household at three in the morning,” Cavenee said. “They called the police.”

Smith said she wishes the police would be more vigilant in her neighborhood.

“I feel badly for the elderly people on my street,” she said. “They get messed with. I want something done about it.”

Cavenee says he spoke with Hagerstown’s police chief and was told cameras are being installed in neighborhoods throughout the city as a deterrent to crime and as a tool to apprehend suspects.

“Hopefully this will be a step toward a resolution of the of the problems we have,” says Cavenee.

Meanwhile, police are stepping up patrols in the South Cannon Street neighborhood where there is a lot of loitering near the Sheetz convenience store there.

