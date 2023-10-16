SHARPSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Are you looking for some innovative, close-by getaways this fall?

Well, if hand-made crafts or distilled spirits are your thing, the Valley Craft Network Artisans Trail may be for you.

“A really wonderful thing about the tour is you get to see everybody’s equipment and the process they go through to make their fine crafts,” said Tameria Martinez of Tameria Martinez Clay Works.

It is located in Western Maryland where potters, textile crafters, woodworkers, sculptors and painters get a chance to showcase their work.

“It’s a beautiful, historic part of Maryland and we’re all handcraft goods artisans,” said Dirk Martin of Foxcross Pottery. “It’s all locally made.”

Eric Kelchlion is one of the more exotic craftsmen with his Boochy Call Kombucha distillery.

“Tucked away in these hills and valleys are these artists who are unique and do their own thing,” textile crafter Judy Williamson of JRW Creations said. “I am hopeful a lot of people come out on the trail and see the things that we have and take advantage of the high-quality, handmade items here.”

The tour is held the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.