HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — More than a year after a fight at Valley Mall led to a shooting in its parking lot, the person charged in the incident is waiting to go to trial.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the mall around 6:30 p.m. on June 8, 2022 after Matthew Steven Lookabaugh, 21, shot a 19-year-old man, Calijah Omari Paugh.

When deputies got to the mall, they found Paugh inside Dick’s Sporting Goods. The shooting, itself, took place outside. Medics took Paugh to the hospital. He survived the shooting.

Deputies said Lookabaugh used a ghost gun, which is one that doesn’t have a serial number and, therefore, can’t be traced. They recovered that as well as ammunition when they arrested him.

Lookabaugh faces charges of attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment, and several gun charges relating to the incident, is set to go on trial in August.

As of June 19, 2023, Washington County’s online system for Circuit Court showed that Lookabaugh’s case had a motions hearing set for July 10, with the trial set to begin on August