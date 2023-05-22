HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With Memorial Day approaching, it’s a special time to salute those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Here in Hagerstown, a veterans support group offers camaraderie with daily meet-ups at dawn for “boot camp” fitness sessions.

Because of covid, their morning workouts were shelved but now they are back in their routine. Support for one another is important as a way of helping veterans everywhere.

“They raise money for service dogs to help veterans,” says Johanna, a member of the group meeting regularly at Soldier Fit on Eastern Boulevard here. “linking resources is always a challenge when they come back to civilian life.”

The veterans group is also grateful for corporate partnerships which support their work in the community.