HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News now) — Born in New Jersey in 1919, Ben Chlebnikow is now 104 years old. But his battlefield memories are vivid, down to the serial numbers on his dog tags.

“Serial number 42 116 467,’ Chlebnikow recounts.

And he vividly recalls the words of his commanding officer on the battlefield.

“We could hear them shooting at us,” said Chlebnikow, “and to this day I can still hear those guns coming off.”

Chlebnikow utters the swishing sound he remembers of the relentless gunfire.

“My commanding officer said to me, ‘As long as you can hear that going overhead you’re alive. When you don’t hear it it will have killed you,'” Chlebnikow recounts.

Chlebnikow’s granddaughter, Hannah, shares stories she has heard from him about setting up radio transmissions on the battlefield for General George Patton.

“He was really in a dangerous area,” she said. “He was going into the territory to set up these communications lines where no other soldiers had been yet.”

Chlebnikow is just glad to have survived.

“When you’re over in Europe it’s your life or their life,” said Chlebnikow. “War is cruel. It’s man kill man. There’s no happy medium.”

And granddaughter Hannah gets emotional thinking about what might have been.

“He had just gotten married and then he had to leave,” says Hannah. “And he told me about that and, of course, me even thinking about it makes me tear up because he started crying telling me about it because he told his wife, he said, ‘honey if I don’t get back I don’t want you to wait for me.;”