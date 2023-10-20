WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The fatal shooting of Judge Andrew Wilkinson is not the first attack involving a judge that Washington County has experienced.

In 1989, a pipe bomb in a package exploded in the third floor apartment of Judge John Corderman in Hagerstown. The judge sustained shrapnel wounds to his right hand and abdomen and a partial hearing loss from the attack.

His son, Sen. Paul Corderman, (R), said that these situations has “unfortunately” been seen across the country.

“Threats on public officials who are public servants, individuals in our community like you and I and they are no different from anyone else,” he said. “They have families and loved ones.”

The bombing suspect never was charged. John Corderman died in 2012 at the age of 70.