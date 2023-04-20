WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After years of discussion, county commissioners finally authorized the process of transitioning EMS volunteers to paid county employees to begin.

First up: volunteers in Williamsport and Smithsburg.

“Those corporations are subsidized by the county to provide EMS services and we’re transitioning them over to county employees to streamline that process and provide them with the benefits that any other county employee would get,” said Deputy Director of Operations David Chisholm.

Washington County started working on a plan to support and retain emergency medical service workers in 2009.

According to Smithsburg EMS President Joan Cooper-Gerber, it has been a struggle to maintain qualified people in a competitive market.

Chisholm said transitioned personnel will start at a base salary and the county will evaluate pay scales later.

“We continue to lose people to other jurisdictions with better pay or better benefits or better schedules and by moving to the county system, we hope that we can provide better pay better benefits, and a more consistent schedule,” Chisholm explained. “The switch also allows us to enable transfers amongst the stations so people can move from a busy station to a slow station.”

In a statement, Williamsport Volunteer Fire and EMS said in part:

“Williamsport Volunteer Fire and EMS is committed to furthering steps with the county taking over EMS with their plan and would like to continue talks in that direction to finalize takeover.”

The transition is set to begin by late spring.