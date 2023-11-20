HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Striking members of the United Auto Workers at the Volvo Mack Truck plant in Hagerstown have returned to the plant after their 39-day work stoppage.

A five-year deal was reached over the weekend between U.A.W. Local 171 for operations in Maryland and affiliate locals in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Workers get a $3,500 sign-on bonus in the new deal and wage hikes ranging from 20% to 55%, depending on seniority.

Striking workers at the Stellantis plant in Winchester, Va. and the General Motors plant in Martinsburg, W.Va. agreed to contracts with those companies at the end of last week.