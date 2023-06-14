HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The warmer-than-usual winter weather we experienced this past season is making it easier on the wallet this summer.

For those who enjoy backyard grilling, this is a bargain season. According to the Energy Information Administration, it took less propane to heat our homes, cook and take a warm shower because temperatures were so much lower than usual.

The oversupply in the market has driven down the price of propane by a full dollar per gallon this summer. So for those who love that patio bar-b-que or even heating the backyard swimming pool, propane is a lot cheaper.

“We are seeing a lot more people coming to get propane for grilling in the summer and for taco trucks and buses,” said Caleb Brown, a propane dealer in Hagerstown. “We get a lot of customers for propane throughout the day.”

And the lower prices for propane are also driving up sales of patio heaters. The market price nationally for propane is now just 60 cents per gallon.