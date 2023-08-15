HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County educators are placing priority on a new concept this coming academic year, community schools programs.

Neil Becker, the outgoing president of the Washington County Teachers Association, said the emphasis will be on partnerships with organizations like Girls, Inc. and the Maryland Food Bank.

Community schools gives students a stronger connection to the county in which they live, Becker said.

“It is a foundation for our students and the success they can achieve,” Becker said. “Success that builds a strong economy and a strong community.”

Becker has been association president for the past eight years. Carol Moven, a teacher for the past 25 years, will succeed Becker as association president.