WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s an exciting time for the next generation of farming leaders in the community as Ag Expo Week has arrived to Hagerstown.

Agriculture is one of Maryland’s biggest industries and the event serves as a reminder of the importance farming plays in the economy. It also focuses on the challenges the farming sector faces.

“This is to educate the public about farming and entertain our guests,” Brent Spithaler, vice president of the Ag Expo, said.

Though for youth organizations, the Ag Expo is a rite of passage.

Kayla Crigger is Maryland’s vice-president for the Future Farmers of America, a group that raises livestock, grows crops and brings the products to market.

For these young leaders of tomorrow, the Ag Expo is serious business.

“We’re a student-led organization that really heightens agriculture,” Crigger said. “Today there is a dairy steer show here and we’re all doing this for the first time so we’re excited about that.”

Fellow Future Farmer of America, Nina Price, said the Ag Expo is something she looks forward to every year.

“It’s fun to raise animals and just see what they can do in the shows and competitions and stuff but also just being able to hang out with friends,” she said.

Though for some future leaders of the farm community, the competitive edge is what’s important to them.

“It’s all about having fun and working with your animals and seeing your hard work pay off. It’s not about winning,” Katie, a young show competitor, says.

The Ag Expo runs until Saturday, July 22.



