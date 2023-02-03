HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — The local community here is coming together to support local artists.

The annual Washington County Arts Council celebrity chefs dinner at Fountainhead Country Club here raised funds to help creative painters and sculptors display their works in galleries around the region.

Many colorful designs made their way onto the city’s downtown cultural trail.

“We have a very diverse population and it has an artistic, talented eye. The arts are extremely important in Washington County. We have an extremely diverse culture,” said Herb Smith who served as a celebrity chef at the council dinner.

The Arts Council here was formed in 1967 as one of the very first such groups to organize in the State of Maryland.





