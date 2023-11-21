WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Bonding with horses has helped veterans, first responders and children facing learning disabilities and emotional challenges lead more meaningful and rewarding lives, according to those at the Star Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

Scott Mumma, for example, spent nine years in the Marine Corps with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said connecting with horses helped him with his PTSD when he returned stateside.

“I’d get angry fairly easily,” said Mumma.

“A key goal for Scott was connecting with others and reconnecting with his family,” said Luann Brechbill at the Star Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

Just how do horses help therapeutically?

“Horses make a connection with people like nobody else, and they can heal us like nobody else,” said Melissa Langford at Star Therapeutic.

The nonprofit welcomes veterans and first responders through its Stars, Stripes and Heroes program, funded by the Bowman Foundation, which operates a local trucking company.

“Bowman’s veteran-driven trucks for the month of November — a dollar for each mile that they travel is donated to our center,” explained Sylvia Gipe at Star.

The equestrians at the center said that riding therapy fosters emotional growth, physical strength and self-confidence.

With volunteer and financial support, the Star Therapeutic Equestrian Center looks to grow its service to the community. You can find more information or donate on its website.