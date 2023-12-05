WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On its Tuesday agenda, the Washington County Commission was all set to disband an advisory commission on diversity, equity and inclusion.

But, perhaps in response to objections at the commission session, those plans were set aside for future consideration.

“Since this advisory group was established years ago there has not been any public awareness,” says Taj Smith with the Washington County NAACP. “You have seen nothing about it on the county’s Facebook page. There hasn’t been any information disseminated to the public and a lot that stems from the county just not participating.”

So when the commission met Tuesday, eyebrows were raised that on the agenda. was an item to dissolve the panel altogether.

“People showed up to speak today about why it’s important to the community and what difference we can make,” said Bianca Pierre who does community outreach for the Washington County Democratic Party.

Attending the commission meeting was Pastor Mac, as he is referred to, in his capacity as a vice president for the NAACP.

“I know tis is a defining moment for us to stand up and be heard and make a difference in the commission’s decision making just by our numbers here today,” the pastor said.

“We have been out in the community,” Zunny Miller-Matema, chair of the Washington County Diversity and Inclusion Committee, said. “The community is engaging with us. They are embracing us.”

Coincidentally, the U.S. Supreme Court had scheduled a landmark DEI case, Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, for its Tuesday docket.

Washington County commissioners have deferred any decision to eliminate its DEI advisory panel.