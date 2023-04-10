WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For years, residents have fought to have the farmlands of Washington County just like this one better preserved and now county commissioners are making the necessary steps to do just that.

“The Agricultural Land Preservation District program is kind of what we call the stepping stone program for land preservation in Washington County,” said Rural Preservation Administrator Chris Boggs.

During a recent county commission meeting, county officials approved adding 683 acres of land to farmland preservation.

“These AG districts are meant to be located in the rural areas where there’s already active farming going on. So if the more contiguous land area there is in some sort of preservation, the idea is that the better it is for farming in general,” said Boggs.

Teresa Hawbaker has been an animated voice about preserving farming areas in the county. She thinks this plan is what the county needs to help the county get back to its roots.

“I think it’s best to keep the farmland that we originally had. Instead of putting all these warehouses up and buying up all the land,” said Hawbaker.

Hawbaker feels the county should go so far as to remove many of the older empty warehouses to add to the available farmland as well.

“Either tear down the empty warehouses or empty buildings that no longer have to have it and senate and make that farmland or do something with them instead of keep building on a building. We have to do what we have to do to take care of what’s here instead of keep building on and destroying good land and wildlife,” said Hawbaker.

Since the program will only last for ten years, commissioners are trying to figure out how to extend it for a longer period of time.