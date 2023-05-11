HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County is attracting more residents and that has led to more demand for public services.

County commissioners, though, are reluctant to raising taxes for expanded services.

At a public hearing Tuesday night citizens called for more attention to senior services, public school programs and volunteer fire departments.

“An ambulance is about $350,000 to $400,000,” said Dale Fishak, head of the Washington County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association. “Ladder trucks are at least $1.5 million.”

Beckie Higgins-Arey, a teacher, told commissioners that schools need “more social workers, counselors and student intervention specialists.”

Commissioners continue to accept public comment as they prepare the F.Y. ’24 spending plan.