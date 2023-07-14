HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For dozens of Marylanders in Washington County who served sentences for committing crimes, this weekend marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

They have successfully completed their probation through the sheriff’s Day Report Center, meeting a series of benchmarks so they can return to society as productive citizens.

For some, it means being part of a family again, being gainfully employed and leading meaningful lives. Gov. Wes Moore’s Special Secretary for Opioid Response explains that it has meant overcoming addiction.

“This is special because it marks the end of the hard work that they’ve done, that they’ve put into recovery to improving their lives,” Meaghan Willis, director of the Day Report Center for Washington County, said. “A lot of them have improved relationships with their family. They are now working, they have their own homes.”

Emily Keller, Maryland Special Secretary for Opioid Response said recovery is hard.

“It’s an everyday battle. It is something they are going to have to work at everyday for the rest of their lives,” Keller said. “The fact that they made it here is just tremendous. They should be so proud of themselves.”

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert congratulated all the graduates for making the commitment to turning their lives around in the face of adversity.