HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Two men face more than 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl and heroin in Washington County.

Once Jarvis Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, Md. and Eric Johnson, 39, of Owings Mills, Md. serve their sentences, they will be on five years of supervised release.

According to investigators, the men had more than one kilogram of fentanyl, along with guns, and cash. Their arrests were the result of work by federal agents, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hagerstown Police Department.

“Anyone who’s bringing that kind of poison into our communities at the levels they are and causing so much death and destruction of our citizenry, we want them to go away to prison for a long time,” said Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer.

Both Coleman-Fuller and Johnson served time for previous felonies.