WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The pandemic threw off many organizations around Washington County including Habitat for Humanity.

One woman who was in the process of receiving a new home from the organization suddenly had to be put on pause due to the pandemic but now six years later she got the keys to her new home.

“I had waited so long, for us to own a home and then we were told the end of last year, and then we were told late spring and then we just finally moved to on Thursday,” said Raychelle Beckwith.

Raychelle Beckwith is a single mother of three boys and with a big family, she knew she needed to move to somewhere with more space for her family. Through Habitat for Humanity, Beckwith was able to build a new home while gaining skills to be able to maintain their new house.

“They help you build your credit up and stay on top of you to make sure that your finances are good and you’re not just blowing money and stuff like that,” Beckwith explained.

But Carleah Summers, the Executive Director for Habit for Humanity of Washington County says the impact of COVID left Beckwith and her family waiting six years to move in.

“The process typically takes 18 months to 24 months, so that that’s a long time,” said Summers. “So we wanted to make sure that we got her and her sons in this house before you know the holidays,”

Summers says the non-profit builds two houses a year for low-income families but with a new deal with the county’s Housing Authority, that number will soon rise to five

“It was a project where 18 lots would come to us for $1 each and all of this was in an attempt to reduce homelessness in Washington County,” said Summers.

Although Habitat for Humanity of Washington County is still getting back on track they are still looking for more volunteers.