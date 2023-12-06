WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As the winter season approaches, farmers across Washington County are prepping their farms and livestock to brave the cold temperatures.

Brian Forsythe is the owner of the Linden Hall farm. He says the winter season for farmers is looked at as a time to recoup from the growing season. For him, this process can take about two months.

“We check the waters [and] make sure the heaters are working. Keep your livestock bedded properly and make sure it’s dry and fresh, so they got something to hunker down into when it gets cold,” Forsythe explained. “Then we work in the orchard because now that trimming is an asset so a couple of months project doing that.”

DC News Now’s weather team says this winter season could bring a roller coaster of weather events and even a possible blizzard. But Forsythe says snow can be a good thing.

“We need a lot of snow to push the moisture back in the ground because it’s just a pain in the butt for me,” Forsythe said.

But snow causes Forsythe to have a few extra jobs.

“The biggest thing is to get the milk truck in and out because they have to come,” Forsythe said. “The cows just don’t shut down because of the snow.”

According to meteorologists, the first day of winter will fall on Dec. 21 at 10:28 pm.