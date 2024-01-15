CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Fire Marshal is asking residents to be careful about electrical wiring in their homes and structures on their property.

At least two recent housefires in Clear Spring and Hancock can be traced to faulty wiring.

The fire marshal also warns against overloading electrical outlets when using appliances and space heaters in cold weather, for example.

Steve Crickman in Clear Spring recently experienced “smoke damage and some fire damage. The smoke detectors were working but the house is a hundred years old. It just looked like the wire failed.”

The fire marshal is still trying to determine the cause of a fatal house fire in Cascade earlier this month that took the life of a toddler.