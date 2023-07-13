HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Summer may have just arrived but parents in Maryland are already thinking “back to school.”

Washington County’s Health Department is vaccinating students for mumps, measles and other infections, all in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

“These are the vaccinations that we had as children, vaccines that we’re all familiar with,” Joelle Butler with the Washington County Health Department, said. “We just want to make sure all kids have them in advance of getting back in the classroom.”

The vaccination clinics are being held weekdays this summer at the Washington County Health Department on Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone with question can call the Health Department at (240) 313-3210.