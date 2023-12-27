HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A heads-up from the Washington County Health Department: it is respiratory illness season.

The department’s advice? Be proactive.

Health officials said vaccinations are the “safest and most effective way” to stay healthy. Experts said that getting in the habit of washing your hands regularly and wearing masks can also be helpful precautions.

Officials said that if you are sick, you should stay at home to prevent others from getting sick as well.

The health department in Hagerstown has free test kits available to anyone who requests them.

“Take advantage of the vaccinations that are out there. There are three big illnesses that are out there right now: the flu, RSV and COVID-19 — and this is the first time that all three vaccinations have been available,” said Joelle Butler with the Washington County Health Department.

The Washington County Health Department’s website has the latest CDC data on respiratory illness rates for the county and where vaccinations are conveniently available.