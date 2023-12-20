HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Santa is getting a little bit of help this holiday season as the Hagerstown police and fire departments helped some Washington County Public School kids shop right before Christmas.

“The Shop with a Hero program consists of bringing children within the school system,” School resource Officer, Heather Alshire said. “I work directly with the schools targeting kids who maybe had a rough time this year or parents lost their jobs or just a little pick me up.”

According to the Hagerstown police department, a total of 12 kids, two from each school in the city, get an hour to get some things off their Christmas list. But it’s not just all about getting toys.

“I work with the families. We discuss things that they need, it’s not just about buying toys,” Alshire said. “It could be they need a coat, they need shoes and gloves so the fun part is watching the men try to shop for the younger kids.”

According to the U.S. Census, about 20% to 25% of families in Hagerstown live in poverty, and resources like this are vital to families, especially around the holidays.

“It lets the kids see us in a different light,” Alshire said. “It’s just fun for them and it might just bring a little bit more joy for maybe a time it’s not joyful for them.”

“A little girl and I got pink sparkly shoes and she got a new baby doll that she’s gonna rock and she decided to name the baby snowflake,” Deanna Pelton. “It’s just little things like that makes me feel like maybe at the end of the day, we’re making a difference.”