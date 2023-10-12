WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was investigating after someone was shot and killed in Williamsport on Thursday.

WCSO said in a Facebook post that it responded to a home in the 11700 block of Cedar Ridge Rd. shortly before 9:10 a.m.

They said that 73-year-old David Martz, Jr., had said in a 911 call that he had shot his wife. Deputies took Martz into custody and found a woman — 66-year-old Joann Kay Martz — with gunshot wounds. She died there.

Officials charged Martz with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office was still investigating Thursday afternoon.

