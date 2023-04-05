WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About half of the children in Washington County live in poverty and don’t have enough clothes or even school supplies to get them through the school year. But there’s one organization in the area that is always there for those who need help.

Every year the non-profit organization Children in Need serves more than 2,000 children in Washington County. Of that number almost half don’t have the needed supplies for school.

“Children who don’t have access to clothing that fits them or clothing that isn’t without holes, as well as with hygiene products, they tend to be bullied and ostracized by their peers, but they also tend to skip school or develop chronic health conditions. So, by providing the services to our clients, we’re hopeful that they will remain in school,” said Brittney Webb, the Executive Director for Children in Need.

Nadine Williams moved to Washington County in 2016 but ran into some circumstances that made it difficult to provide needed clothes and supplies for her kids. Fortunately, Children in Need were there to give her a hand.

“I’m able to shift my finances around where I would have to focus on clothing, shoes, shoes, and toiletries. I can shift that to other needs for myself and my kids,” said Williams.

And while the organization is always there for those who need help, they are also in need of help themselves.

“We receive countless donations daily, so we are looking to book different groups and agencies who would like to do group volunteer sessions here at our organization to help process donations,” said Webb

Children in Need is asking people for donations. They currently have eleven donation bins scattered across the county for those who wish to help.