WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Getting milk or other dairy products is a connection to our supermarket or corner store. Washington County, Maryland hopes that connection will now extend to the dairy farm itself.

“We’re out to support local farms and farmers whenever we can,” said Leslie Hart with the Washington County Office of Business Development. “It’s all about buying local.”

When schools closed during the pandemic the demand for milk decreased, putting a strain on dairy farmers. Now Washington County is working to bring more attention to the dairy industry here.

“Our priority is to create a safe, consumable product,” said dairy farmer Brooks Long, “and that starts with the cow. If we don’t take care of our animals they won’t take care of us when it comes to milk production.”

Brooks’ wife, Kate Long, says their rural western Maryland farm has customers at Eastern Market and Union Market in Washington, D.C., and farmers’ markets in Montgomery County, Md.

“And we just got a contract with the Capital Food Bank in Washington, D.C.,” says Kate Long. “we’ll be providing 1,200 gallons of whole milk a week.”

Already visitors are welcome to the Long’s Deliteful Dairy farm store, open six days a week and offers farm tours by appointment. Hailee Long says that when school kids tour the farm “they are really surprised, excited about milk getting straight from the farm to their kitchen table.”

“It’s about connecting the consumer directly to the food source,” said Hart.











