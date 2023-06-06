HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The battle over a truck stop moratorium in Washington County is in the arena of the county planning commission.

Bowman would like to proceed with the project in Williamsport near the interchange of I-81 and I-70.

County commissioners have placed a moratorium on the plan, but that has been challenged in court.

Barbara Hovermill opposes the plan and lives near the proposed site. She attended the planning commission session at the start of the week.

“We have multitudes of accidents,” Hovermill said. “Many people have died. We have 68 school buses going through that intersection daily, not to mention parents taking their children to school.”