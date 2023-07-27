HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Do you think you can grow the biggest pumpkin in Washington County? Now’s your chance to prove that.

The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development (DBED) is holding its Great Pumpkin of Washington County, Md. Challenge.

There will be three groups based on age:

Children Class, 17 and under:

Adult Class, 18-61 years of age

Senior Class, 62 and above

Trophies will be given out on Oct. 21, based on pumpkins’ sizes and weight. Organizers said this will happen at Antietam Pumpkins on Harpers Ferry Road in Sharpsburg.

If you want to participate in the contest, you have to register your pumpkin online by next Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Washington County will also put any updates on its Facebook page.