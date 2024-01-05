WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown area road crews are making preparations for the weekend snow storm.

And so too are winter mountain sports enthusiasts such as skiing and snowboarding.

Precipitation is expected to hit Washington County at daybreak Saturday. Plows and salt trucks will pay extra attention to the western communities of the county.

“Those areas seem to be the hardest hit, according to the model,” says Doug Levine with the county highway operations.

Levine gave some advice for highway drivers.

“Be careful and maintain a safe distance behind our guys,” Levine said. “Remember that sometimes they can’t see you with all the salt and it’s not good for your [car’s] paint.”

Meanwhile, at Whitetail Mountain resort in Pennsylvania just northwest of Hagerstown, Tim Koons is ready for the snowfall.

“We’re super excited about the snow coming on top of our manmade snow,” Koons said. “Often people ski for the first time when they see natural snow so we expect to see a lot of beginners this weekend.”

Levine observes that “first snow of the season is usually a challenge” for employees.

“Some of them haven’t been in a truck for two years since we haven’t gotten any snow.”

Nonetheless, Levine is confident about his operation.

“We’ve got a lot of good drivers and a lot of good people here,” he said. “We’ll fight this one like we do all the other ones.”