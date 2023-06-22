HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County school board voted this week to consolidate two elementary schools into one, on a site scheduled for new construction.

Concerns are already being raised about traffic congestion and safety.

The new Downsville Pike Elementary School will replace Fountain Rock and Hickory Elementary schools, a move expected to save the school system more than a half-million dollars a year.

School officials say both schools are outdated and need to be shut down.

“You have noise infiltrating from one classroom to another which makes for a difficult learning environment,” Jeff Proulx, chief operating officer of the school system, said.

With increasing school shootings, there are security concerns too, Proulx added.

“You can’t lock yourself behind a door as easily as you could in one of our more modern schools that has a fully lockable classroom,” Proulx explains.

Though parents with students at these schools are worried about what the community loses by closing them.

“We have two different schools that are small, community oriented, which is an inherent benefit to be able to have these community playgrounds,” parent, Ethan Loewen said.

Another concern about the new school site is its close proximity to an 800,000 square-foot warehouse under construction across the road. The construction raises questions about traffic safety and congestion, something the county engineer is expected to address.

The new school is expected to open in 2027.