CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The recognition of being a Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School has only been bestowed on 10 schools throughout the state of Maryland.

One of those schools being Clear Spring High School in Washington County.

“Our school has risen to the challenge of making sure every student at Clear Spring feels included and part of our team here at the school,” Best Buddies Advisor, Melissa Cullers, said.

Seniors Hazel Edwards and Emma Gossard are partners on and off the tennis court at Clear Spring High School. In the Best Buddies program, they get the chance to socialize.

In the Unified Sports program, Edwards is able to work with Gossard and her social skills with some help from the structure that playing tennis can provide.

“Sometimes it can be hard to remember all the rules and stuff of it and so as a buddy, I help the game go along and to just be an encouragement,” Edwards said.

Since Edwards and Gossard have been paired together, coaches have seen how impactful the programs are.

“I like being with Hazel and hitting the ball,” Gossard said.

Unified Sports Adviser, Erin Wadel, said the pair work “extremely well together.”

“Sometimes she maybe wasn’t feeling well enough to actually participate, but she would still be a positive encouragement for all of the members of the team,” Wadel said.

For Edwards, it’s a win too.

“I think that it’s really important that we have something where it doesn’t matter about your ability, how competitive you are, whether you even know anything about the sport, you can still do it, you can enter at any level,” Edwards said.

Out of about 8,000 schools nationwide, only about 250 participate in the Special Olympics Unified Champion program.