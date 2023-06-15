WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Over the years, Washington County has seen an increase in its immigrant population, and with more jobs and English learning programs, that number is continuing to rise.

“The immigrant population is over 5%, almost 4% being of Hispanic origin,” Paul Frey, president of the Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s gone up probably about a percent a year for the last few years and certainly, nationally, the migration of over 6 million folks coming to the country has impacted all of the country.”

One of the many reasons Washington County is seeing a growth of immigrants is due to a better quality of life, cost of living and jobs, according to Frey.

“There are lots of jobs here available and many of those jobs are in warehouses, distribution, manufacturing, the trades and we also have some apprenticeship programs,” Frey said. “So there are probably over three or 4000 jobs available right now.”

More proof of the increase of immigrants can be seen through English learning programs provided by Washington County Public Schools.

The English learning program has seen substantial growth from having 567 students in the 2018 school year, to having 918 students from this past school year, about an increase of 33%, according to the program director, Paula Moore.

The Hispanic and Latino population of Washington County has almost doubled in 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.