HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County is out to show how important locally-grown crops and livestock are to the way of life.

The county has 900 operating family farms generating $150 million for the economy, according to the Washington County Development Office. Though there are concerns about development overtaking the county’s rural character.

The Department of Business Development in Washington County has launched a “Faces of Farming” marketing campaign, generating videos on social media of farm life in the county.

Leslie Hart is the face behind the campaign.

“People just don’t know where their food comes from,” she said. “They don’t know what farmers do.”

Faces of Farming helps make the connection in moving product from farm to table.

Hart devotes her energy to promote farmer’s markets across the county.

“There is an appreciation of our dairy operations and fruit trees harvesting and the abundance of crops and the equipment involved with bringing them to market,” she said.

While major warehouse operations like Amazon are starting to replace farmland, Hart says the marketing campaign is helping to keep the focus on family farming.

“Some of the videos circulating on from eight, nine, 10 months ago, are passing back through social media because people really want to learn about dairy farms,” she said.