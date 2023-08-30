HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — School bells are ringing across Maryland this week as children return to school. In Washington County, Superintendent David Sovine is clear about his priorities.

He is working to emphasize a strong classroom curriculum, a commitment to safety on campus and partnering with local employers for on-the-job work skills.

“We have the strongest apprenticeship program and we nearly doubled it this past year, growing the program,” Sovine told the Hagerstown Rotary luncheon Wednesday.

Sovine said he has immersed himself in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a $3.8 billion plan to grow public education in the state.