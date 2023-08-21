WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore is seeking federal funding for road improvements to the American Legion Bridge, Interstate 495 and I-270 in the capital region.

He also formed a 31-member Commission on Transportation Revenue and Infrastructure, which holds its first meeting this week.

Expansion of I-81 in Washington County is on the panel’s agenda but has not moved beyond the planning stages.

Locals say the highway upgrades are long overdue.

“It seems like it is taking forever,” said Paulie Ward of Hagerstown. “I hope it gets finished. Sometimes they close the highway down and, of course, when they close the highway down that puts all the cars onto our local roads here.”

The commission is charged with sending a report to the Governor by January 2025.