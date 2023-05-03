HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — While Governor Wes Moore was busy at the State House today signing bills passed by the General Assembly this year, the western Maryland delegation gathered here to report on their work at the capital.

Their main concerns are regarding transportation in the region — especially widening I-81 in Washington County and expanding of the MARC commuter rail service.

“We’re glad the $100 million was able to stay in the Moore budget from Governor [Larry] Hogan,” said Senator Mike McKay (R – District 1).

“That $100 million is so important,” said Delegate Brooke Grossman (D – City of Hagerstown). “We have to widen I-81. We’ve lost too many lives in traffic accidents. We need that critical work on infrastructure.”

Grossman said she is especially proud of the Equity in Transportation law, which takes into account the distinctive needs of those living in both the city neighborhoods and rural communities.