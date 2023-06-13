WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Bears in the District, bears in the suburbs and even at the beach.

It seems like everywhere you look there’s a bear snooping around this week. For those not used to seeing a bear, it can be a bit unnerving. But is there a reason to worry?

“There are only about 12% of our population in Maryland that has ever actually witnessed a black bear in the wild, and the vast majority of those individuals reside in Western Maryland,” Black Bear Project Leader, Jonathan Trudeau said.

Frequent bear sightings are actually not out of the ordinary for this time of year, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“June and July are really peak movement periods for black bears,” Trudeau said. “It’s the time of year when our juveniles are teenagers, so to speak, are dispersed and they’re leaving where they’re born, and then trying to find their own territory where they will live out the rest of their lives.”

The population is growing and with housing development, it’s going to be more common to see them, Trudeau said.

“Bears are kind of recolonizing areas where they once were a long, long time ago, but that landscapes changed a lot,” Trudeau said. “So no, it’s not uncommon to see bears in that part of the state.”

With many bears moving around during the mating season, it’s essential to make sure trash or other food items are not left out that bears could see as food.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends visiting their website for questions on how to deal with bear sightings in their area.