CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A forest fire in Washington County that started on Thursday was still burning a day later.

Fire crews said that the extremely dry weather this spring has made the woodland more susceptible to fire.

Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire near Blair’s Valley Lake in Washington County. Chris Smith, Fire Manager with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service gave an update as to how crews are battling the flames.

“We’ve got several bulldozers up there putting in control lines. They’re also using leaf blowers where possible to put in lines,” Smith said.

Smith said crews are also using chainsaws to cut away trees to keep the fire from having additional fuel.

The fire started before 5:00 pm on Thursday. Units from Washington County, Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded along with other agencies.

“Once they get some lines put in and they’re able to assess where they are, we’ll get some better containment numbers,” Smith said.

Smith adds extremely dry conditions have contributed to the fire spreading but firefighters are putting control lines in place to contain the blaze.

“On top of that, the weather we’ve had lately where we’ve got really warm temperatures, really low relative humidity and some winds. It’s really the perfect recipe for brush fires or forest fires,” Smith said.

What we’re unsure of is just how much of the fire is contained due to crews not being able to access the backside of the mountain. No structures or injuries were reported.