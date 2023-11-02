WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — After the pandemic, the aviation industry was impacted heavily resulting in a pilot shortage across the country.

But at Williamsport High School, a new aviation program is bringing up the next generation of aviation workers. Career and Technology Education Teacher, Joe Daversa, said it’s a great opportunity for students to start learning at an altitude.

“It is a four-year pathway for students to learn a stem curriculum that will lead to passing the private pilot knowledge exam, or to have students earn their professional drone license,” Daversa said.

Daversa teaches in the new aviation program at Williamsport High School. It’s the only one of its kind offered in Washington County Public Schools.

“This is the first course in the four-year sequence,” Daversa said. “We’re hitting it with the basics of flight, we’ve gone over things like the history of flight, reaching back to Leonardo da Vinci.”

There’s more to the curriculum than history. It comes with hands-on learning through flight simulators.

“It’s a better way to learn, instead of doing a packet or something on your Chromebook,” Aviation program student, Ray Wenk, said.

Aviation student, Adam Baker, said he hopes to become a pilot one day.

“We’re learning as best as you can get for reference innovations like flying an airplane, and also just learning all the parts and stuff like that, and whatever the four powers that are on an object in flight works,” Baker said.