HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — What started out as a tragic loss for the Hagerstown community has now turned into a positive effort to help those struggling with homelessness.

“She was a good girl and had a heart of gold,” Rachela Disandro’s godmother, April Compton said.

Disandro was described as “loving” and “caring” by all who knew her. Residents were surprised when she was found dead in May. Her attacker is still unknown.

“I was just lost for words, I just couldn’t believe it and was like ‘why [would] anybody would want to hurt this poor girl,'” Compton said.

Though instead of letting the death of her goddaughter be in vain, Compton and facilitator of Save our Children’s Support Group, Lisa Rhodes, took the tragedy and made it into something positive.

“We thought how we can honor her,” Rhodes said.

“She worked part-time at Martins [and] she was still homeless,” she added. “How can we honor the homeless?”

Rhodes said they came up with the idea to have an event at the city park and offer homeless people food, drinks resources and all sorts of hygienic products.

“Just make it a special day for them and to keep her [Disandro] memory alive,” she said.

However, Compton fears that if Disandro’s killer isn’t found, it will cause fear to flood the homeless community in the city.

“The community is getting upset, especially the homeless community and everybody that was close to her,” Compton said. “It’s going to cause a problem and I think it’s time to talk and let people know what is going on.”

Compton said that she is planning another event to gather supplies for the homeless before the winter.