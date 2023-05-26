WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the killing of a woman whose body was underneath the porch of a building in Hagerstown City Park on Friday.

The 37-year-old Hagerstown native, whom the Hagerstown Police Department was known to sleep at the location, was behind a stone alcove at the Jonathan Hager House.

Officers said someone she knew likely killed her.

Further details, such as the woman’s name were being withheld, while police attempted to notify her next of kin.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Ackerman at Jackerman@hagerstownpd.org or call (240) 313-4345